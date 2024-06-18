Stockholm is the least expensive city in the Nordic

The Mercers Cost of Living City Ranking 2024 has recently been published. According to this Stockholm is the least expensive capitol in Scandinavia for foreign workers.

The Mercers Cost of Living City Ranking ranks 226 of the world’s most expensive cities for expat workers. Stockholm in Sweden has been ranked at 102 out of 226. Copenhagen in Denmark is taking the other title as the most expensive capital in Scandinavia, as it is ranked at 11.

“The recent change in the global situation combined with unusually high inflation has meant major challenges for multinational organisations. As a result of the prevailing global economic uncertainty, high quality of life and reasonable living costs play a greater role. Stockholm is still the least expensive capital in the Nordics, which makes it an attractive alternative for many organizations,” says Elias Wårhag, Global Mobility Lead, Mercer Sweden.

Helsinki in Finland is ranked at 40 and Oslo in Norway is at 52nd place. Oslo has moved 8 places higher on the list compared to the last result.

The most expensive city this year Hong Kong followed closely by Singapore.

Source: Mercer