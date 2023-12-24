Embassies wishing you all Merry Christmas

It’s the 24 December and that means Christmas Eve! Therefore, the Scandinavian embassies are wishing everybody Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Here are a few examples to look at whilst perhaps waiting for the grand Christmas Dinner tonight.
“The Danish Embassy in Bangkok wishes you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” from the Embassy of Denmark in Thailand.
“The Danish Embassy sincerely wishes people of Myanmar to be a safe and peaceful Christmas and the New Year Holiday.” from the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar.
“The Swedish Embassy wishes you a Merry Christmas and “God Jul”! Christmas can look different in many ways. In Sweden, families often gather around a festive ‘Christmas table,’ indulging in herring, meatballs, and ham. Maybe Santa will stop by with some gifts, and enjoy saffron buns. At 3 pm, every year since 1960, a very important Swedish tradition occurs. That’s when the Walt Disney Christmas special, “From All of Us to All of You,” takes the spotlight on Swedish television. Remarkably, about 40% of Swedes join this heartwarming tradition every year, making it an integral part of their Christmas Eve.” from the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.
“God jul och gott nytt år! The Swedish Embassy in Manila wishes you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! 🌟🎄🕯️” from the Embassy of Sweden in Manila.