Danish family in hospital after car crash in Phuket

A Danish family of four has been hospitalized after colliding with a pickup truck in Phuket on Monday, December 11. The accident resulted in injuries to the entire family and both drivers involved.

At approximately 9:30 am, the Thalang Police Station in Phuket received a report about the collision. Immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured parties, who were transported to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The four Danish passengers were Joakim Pedersen (55), Sanne Lund Hansen (47), Paul Valdemar Lund Pedersen (15) and Agnes Elisabeth Lund Pedersen (13). All four were taken to the Thalang Hospital before being transferred to Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.

The van, operated by 23-year-old Kittisak, was carrying the Danish family as passengers. On the opposing side of the road, a bronze Ford pickup truck, driven by 59-year-old Sonthaya, sustained significant damage.

Preliminary investigations indicate that both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on a one-lane road. The van driver, had picked up the Danish family from the airport and was en route to the Ao Por pier. The pickup truck driver, attempted to pass another vehicle from the right but failed, leading to the collision with the oncoming van.

Authorities documented the incident for future reference and arranged for the removal of the wreckage. Ongoing investigations include a review of CCTV footage to determine the precise cause of the accident. Law enforcement continues to scrutinize the scene.

