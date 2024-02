The prize winning Danish photographer Ulf Svane has opened his second exhibition in Bangkok. He had his first exhibition as a part of Bangkok Design Week running from January 27th to February 4th. His second exhibition opened its doors 20 February 2024 and will remain open until 19 March 2024.

Link to Instagram

The exhibition is a part of the Bangkok Archive, which was also founded by Ulf Svane. Bangkok Archive focuses on the everyday people and moments of Bangkok.

Source: BKK Archive