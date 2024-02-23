Danish-Filipino climate controlled tulips in bloom

The Danish-Filipino company Phinl Corp.’s climate-controlled tulips are now in bloom in Maddela in the Philippines. It is the first fully contained and computer controlled indoor hydroponic tulip farm in Asia and is worth 157,4 million Philippine peso. According to the Philippine Board of Investments there is an increasing demand for high-quality tulips in the Philippines, which the company will cater to.

Philn uses a technology similar to hydroponics, where an inert medium is used instead of soil to ensure better conditions for growing the plant in a tropical climate. The closed environment is important to ensure control over temperature, humidity and light intensity.

The Philippine Board of Investments claims it has registered projects on integrated dairy farms, modern vegetable farms and hybrid seed productions among others in the last quarter. This is an example of the Boards of Investments initiatives to champion sustainability in the agriculture industry.

Source: Philipine News Agency