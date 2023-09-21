Danish ‘Red Cow’ returning to Thailand

A 61 year long Thai-Danish milk partnership will be in focus, when the Danish Minister for Food and Agriculture and the Thai Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives will meet in week 39 to discuss increased value addition, high value products and sustainable food production, according to Landbrug og Fødevarer.

Thai-Danish milk has existed since 1962, when 39 Danish red cows came to Thailand after Danish Gunnar Søndergaard had noticed that Thai knew very little about dairy cows, and just generally drank little milk. So he established a dairy cattle project and dairy farm training center in Thailand, which was on 16 January 1962 blessed by Danish King Frederik IX and Thai King Bhumibol (King Rama IX).

The cooperation has helped increase the Thai milk production and the Thai government even declared 17 January as the National Dairy Day.

Source: Thailand Tourism Director, Landbrug og Fødevarer and Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok on LinkedIn.