Swedish TMAS to attend exhibition in Shanghai

Key members of the Swedish Textile Machinery Association (TMAS) will be taking part in the forthcoming ITMA Asia + CITME exhibition. The event is taking place from November 19-23, 2023, at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai, China.

“There is no escaping the fact that China remains the number one textile manufacturing center worldwide,” says TMAS secretary general, Therese Premler-Andersson.

“Despite talk of losing market share in garment production to neighbors including Vietnam and India, China has a number of advantages. Factories in China cover every possible product needed in the garment industry,” Andersson added.

93% of the 114,000 new textile orders in 2022 went to Asia. This is according to the latest figures from the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF). The numbers show, that China is still the top destination, followed by India.

