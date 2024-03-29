Finnish business aim to expand in Vietnamese energy sector

Different Finnish enterprises aim to expand in different sectors in Vietnam. However especially the energy sector is of interest to the Finnish business Wärtsilä.

The Minister of Industry and Trade in Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Hong Dien recently held a meeting with the Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam, Keijo Norvanto, and different Finnish companies to discuss the opportunities for further involvement and expansion of Finnish businesses on the Vietnamese market.

Mr. Ngyuen Hong Dien also underlined his positivity towards bilateral cooperation with Finland. He welcomed the companies to participate in fostering mutual growth and economic prosperity.

The Finnish Ambassador highlighted the Finnish company Wärtsilä as a possible partner in the energy sector.

Source: Solar Quarter