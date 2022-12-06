Denmark / General news / Thailand

Danish man house on Koh Samui is completely robbed

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Thaiger.

Danish man, Mr. Brian Michel Andresen and his Thai wife returned from a five-month trip abroad to find out that his house on Koh Samui, Surat Thani Province was completely robbed.

Damages and stolen items totalled over 3 million baht, said the couple.

According to The Thaiger, the wife’s relative shared that she had seen two men making several trips by motorcycle to the house. Later, she went to check on the house and found out that it was “completely destroyed and stripped of valuables.”

Currently, the one person, Mr. Worakorn was arrested before the other one, Mr. Narongrit turned himself in yesterday, 5 December 2022.

However, the police officers are still investigating further to search for more people involved in the crime.

