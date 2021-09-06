Community news / Denmark / Hong Kong

DCC Hong Kong invites to wine tasting with Castello del Vino 

- by Gregers Møller - 1 Comment

The Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong in cooperation with Castello del Vino is pleased to invite you for a wine tasting of 10 wines from different regions in Italy on 23 September at the DiVino Patio on Hong Kong Island. 

During the tasting, a variation of canapes/tapas will be served and after the tasting, you will have the possibility to order the tasted wines at special discounted prices valid only for that evening.

Member Price: 395 HKD

Non-Member Price: 475 HKD

Note: It is a requirement that all participants are fully vaccinated or are holding a Covid-test max 72 hours old.

