The Danish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong in cooperation with Castello del Vino is pleased to invite you for a wine tasting of 10 wines from different regions in Italy on 23 September at the DiVino Patio on Hong Kong Island.
During the tasting, a variation of canapes/tapas will be served and after the tasting, you will have the possibility to order the tasted wines at special discounted prices valid only for that evening.
Member Price: 395 HKD
Non-Member Price: 475 HKD
Note: It is a requirement that all participants are fully vaccinated or are holding a Covid-test max 72 hours old.
Find more information and sign up here
One Comment on “DCC Hong Kong invites to wine tasting with Castello del Vino ”