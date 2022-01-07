December update on the Royal Danish Consulate from DCCC

In this month’s update on the Royal Danish Consulate in China from the Danish Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber shares that in December Consul General Jakob Linulf hosted year-end events for the Danish Agriculture and Food Council, the Diplomatic Corps as Dean, and not least for the Consulate General’s Danish and Chinese business partners.

The Consul General also visited Changshu to meet with local government and Danish companies.

Regarding additional activities and updates from the Royal Danish Consulate, DCCC shares:

Innovation Centre Denmark, Shanghai

China-Europe-America (CEA) Net-Zero Transition Platform

ICDK Shanghai is the knowledge partner at the CEA Net-Zero Transition Platform. Martin Hoxer, Executive Director of ICDK Shanghai was moderating the first session of the conference highlighting the topics of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

Danish Academy of Technical Sciences’ China Tech Initiative

Together with DCBF, Innovation House CN-DK, Sense China, Sino-Danish Center for Education and Research, ICDK Shanghai is supporting the hybrid event hosted by the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences. The conference will be highlighting the collaboration between Danish tech-driven SMEs and Chinese partners and stakeholders as well as the current barriers to collaboration.

University Start-Up World Cup

ICDK Shanghai participated in the University Startup World Cup when the finals kicked off in the Shanghai Tower decorated in USWC light show. 100 impact-based start-ups competed to become the world’s best start-up on a university level – all with the purpose of making a positive impact and change in the world.

Nava Launch

ICDK Shanghai hosted the NAVA Launch in Shanghai introducing 80 professionals including 40 alumni about the NAVA platform as well as the aim of connecting 200 Nordic start-ups with East Asian Venture Capital by increasing both funding opportunities for Danish and Nordic start-ups and scalability in the fast-growing Asian market.