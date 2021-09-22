Denmark and Vietnam discussed bilateral cooperation

On 17 September, Denmarks Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen paid a courtesy call to H.E. the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Binh Minh.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ambassador spoke about important topics in the bilateral cooperation between Denmark and Vietnam.

Denmark and Vietnam celebrate a special milestone this year – the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“The Danish Ambassador was pleased to share that the Danish government will provide an additional 4 million USD on top of the committed grant to support energy efficiency in the industrial sector for Vietnam,” the Embassy states.