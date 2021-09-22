Denmark / International relations / Vietnam

Denmark and Vietnam discussed bilateral cooperation

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment
Photo curtesy: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam

On 17 September, Denmarks Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen paid a courtesy call to H.E. the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Mr. Pham Binh Minh. 

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ambassador spoke about important topics in the bilateral cooperation between Denmark and Vietnam. 

Denmark and Vietnam celebrate a special milestone this year – the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. 

“The Danish Ambassador was pleased to share that the Danish government will provide an additional 4 million USD on top of the committed grant to support energy efficiency in the industrial sector for Vietnam,” the Embassy states. 

Photo curtesy: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam

About Gregers Møller

Editor-in-Chief • ScandAsia Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Gregers Møller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *