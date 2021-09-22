Finland’s Consulate General helps raise funds for Heart to Heart in Shanghai

Last week, Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman participated in the Shanghai Consuls General Charity Tennis tournament which aimed at raising funds to cover two children’s heart surgery, The Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai writes.

The event collected more than CNY 60,000 which will be channeled through the Heart to Heart (H2H) organization and cover heart surgery for two children whose families could not afford it.

Heart to Heart is a special fund of Ren De Foundation. It is a Shanghai-based charity that provides corrective surgery for Chinese children from all over China with congenital heart disease (CHD) whose parents are unable to afford the surgery. To date, H2H has sponsored over 2,032 children for heart surgery.

According to the Consulate General, the event was organized with great attendance, blue skies, and nice weather and Finland’s consulate general was contributing and well represented.