Malaysia partners with Finland to develop cybersecurity

Malaysian cybersecurity company LGMS Bhd has signed a partnership agreement with Finnish likeminded company WithSecure to develop cybersecurity solutions. Specifically for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia.

The aim is to protect SMEs from potential cyber threats, plus supporting the upcoming national cybersecurity bill, which is set to be unveiled by the unity government early next year.

Signed by LGMS Executive Chairman, Fong Choong Fook, and WithSecure Chief Executive Officer, Juhani Hintikka, the agreement is now settled. In addition, the signing ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Communications and Digital Minister, Teo Nie Ching. And naturally, also the Ambassador of Finland to Malaysia and Brunei, Sami Leino. It is about time Teo explained how the partnership is timely, and functions as a stepping stone towards a more secure digital economy. Furthermore, she said it is also aligned with the government’s vision of attracting foreign investments, solidifying Malaysia’s position as a preferable destination for global technological investments and innovations.

Fong from LGMS seconded the importance of security.

“Within today’s digital economy, cyber threats and ransomware attacks have become more sophisticated and rampant and potential damages to SMEs, which often lack the necessary information technology expertise and resources,” he said. “Most SMEs today are just one cyber attack away from a devastating setback or even closure.”

Hintikka from WithSecure said the agreement showcased its wish to provide a secure digital economy for Malaysia, while crafting solutions to benefit local businesses.

“It embodies WithSecure’s ethos of merging global cybersecurity expertise with local insights to foster a safer digital realm,” he said.