New business degree between Copenhagen, Singapore and North Carolina

Singapore Management University, Copenhagen Business School and University of North Carolina partner in the TRicontinental Exchange in Business and Leadership Education (TREBLE) Programme. The announcement was made 12 February 2024 and declared a partnership to jointly offer an 18-month long exchange programme in all three countries.

The undergraduate program was put in place to give the students knowledge of the business world in both the United States, Asia and Europe. Furthermore, the degree brands itself with giving the students so-called soft skills by being immersed in a different culture and being able to establish themselves in a global network.

The program will be available to 15 students from each of the three institutions, who will then rotate between the three countries during their degree. The 45 TREBLE students will take courses at SMU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business (LKCSB) in Singapore, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in the US and at Copenhagen Business School in Denmark. The courses will focus on leadership of people, organizations and markets. Furthermore, they will be able to take other courses on the side at each host university.

The first TREBLE group will begin their exchange at UNC Kenan-Fagler in August 2025, followed by SMU in January 2026 and finally CBS in August 2026. Applications for the first round of TREBLE students will begin in late 2024.

Source: SMU – Lee Kong Chian School of Business