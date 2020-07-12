Sweden and EU ambassadors showed support to the Philippines Red Cross

The Embassy of Sweden updated on the latest contribution of support to the Philippines’s Red Cross’s blood bank on 8 July 2020.

EU ambassadors and diplomats, including Ambassador of Sweden Harald Fries, joined forces to show support and donated blood at the Philippines Red Cross, in an effort to address the scarcity created by the COVID-19 pandemic on 7 July 2020. Senator Dick Gordon, the Chairman of Philippine Red Cross, welcomed the EU contingent on their arrival.

The European Union is a longstanding partner of the Philippine Red Cross.