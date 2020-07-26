Denmark funds Education Management diploma courses in Myanmar

Denmark continues to support Myanmar in education sector. The latest achievement was announced by The Danish Embassy on 23 July 2020.

The Danish Embassy congratulates the 50 senior officials from the Ministry who are completing a nine-month Diploma Course in Education Management funded by Denmark.

This fund aims to strengthening the education management capacities of the officials from the Ministry of Education, which is crucial for effective implementation of the education reform in Myanmar.

We hope the participants, upon completion, will be able to contribute into accomplish the Myanmar National Education Strategic Plan.