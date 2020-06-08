Denmark supports Covid-App in Myanmar

The Myanmar’s Ministry of Education has developed a new Covid-19 National Response and Recovery Plan for the Education Sector. Denmark is supporting the plan with a special focus on developing the new Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Communication Network and an online App through which the Ministry can send text messages to all basic education parents and teachers.

The App will provide the latest information about Covid-19, and how parents can access home-based learning resources and take a more active role in their child’s learning and school. The information is vital for the continuous learning and welfare of students. Denmark welcomes the Ministry’s initiative and innovative incorporation of technology.