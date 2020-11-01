Danish embassy, MoEE, WWF undertook 2 years programme to assist Myanmar enhancing renewables capability

On 23 October 2020, the Danish embassy in Myanmar published the latest work that said:

As we near the end of the rainy season, we expect temperatures to briefly drop, but global climate change has altered weather patterns over the years. Myanmar is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change.

To help Myanmar respond to the challenges of climate change, the Embassy of Denmark, the Myanmar Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MoEE) and Danish partners including the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) undertook a two-year programme to build Myanmar’s capacity to integrate renewable energy into the grid system.



Read about the experiences of two Myanmar engineers learning about Danish wind power and Danish life here