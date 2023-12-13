Denmark helps facilitate ‘Green Skills Academy’ in Philippines

“Huge congratulations to the successful cooperation between Danish organization Aprendio and the Kamaya Point – Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific for the launch of the “Green Skills Academy” in the Philippines,” the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines wrote on its social media.

Aprendio is a Danish platform which helps maritime and renewable energy sectors with enabling ‘high impact learning.’ And in response to a growing green transition, the Filipino Academy wants to train professionals in the RE sector.

This means the PH will become a part of the global green workforce, with help and training from leading experts such as Denmark and Northern Europe in general.

“We commend Apendio and MAAP’s shared commitment for a cleaner future, and we hope to see more partners in empowering people for a just transition,” the embassy stated.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines