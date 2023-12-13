Scandinavian Lucia Day celebrated in Thailand

13 December is not just the shortest day of the year according to the Julian calendar. It is also the day of Santa Lucia. A Scandinavian yule-holiday to celebrate the young girl, Lucia, who was martyred for her Christian faith in the 4th century.

On this day, people – typically children – dress up in white gowns and sing songs about Lucia. The person walking in front will be the ‘Lucia bride’ and will wear a wreath of candles on their head, just like Lucia did when she had the light the path as she brought food to persecuted Christians who were hiding in catacombs.

The Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok writes on its Facebook that Lucia today is a symbol of kindness, generosity and light and hope in the middel of a dark winter. At the Swedish residence they celebrated Lucia day by having a procession.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok on Facebook