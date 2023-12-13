Scandinavia and Southeast Asia among Winners of World Branding Awards

The World Branding Awards is on its 17th edition this year, honoring the success and achievements of the world’s best brands. Both national, regional and global ones.

Over 1500 brands from 2023-2024 were nominated as “Brand of the Year.” Less than 200 were declared winners. The award ceremony was held at Kensington Palace in the UK, welcoming over 100 guests and was hosted by TV-presenter, David Croft.

Among the global winners this year are IKEA from Sweden, CoCO from Taiwan and Lurpak from Denmark.

Nationally speaking, Swedish winners also included Spotify and Swedbank. Other national winners were Munchy’s from Malaysia, City Chain from Hong Kong, Sokos Hotel from Finland, Royal Umbrella from Thailand and Food Republic from Singapore. Just to mention a few.

On the regional level, Malaysia , Thailand and Hong Kong were also among the selected winners with brands being voted as consumer’s favorites.

A motivation for brands

“This is a celebration of the continuous efforts that is vital to building outstanding brands. To stay relevant as a brand, brands must build an image that resonates and lasts,” Mr Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum, said.

“This means not only building up a culture and community around the brand through marketing, but also ensuring that all generations continue to find the brand interesting.”

To see all of the awards, check out World Branding Forum on Facebook.

Source: Yahoo Finance