Denmark helps reduce Vietnam’s use of fossil fuels

Denmark has been supporting Vietnam to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels gradually, according to the Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz. The collaboration also resulted in an increasing rate of using renewable energy in the Asian country.

Both countries have worked together on moving forward to greener energy under the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement. The year of 2023 is the 10th anniversary of the program.

Furthermore, they previously established the Vietnam-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership in November. According to Saigon News, the areas of developing a low-carbon, circular economy to ally with solving climate change problems is one of the important frameworks Denmark has been focusing on to support Vietnam in.

Source: Saigon News