PH says South China Sea tensions have increased

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the PH is working to resolve the “exploration issues” in the South China Sea in order to start new energy exploration projects in the sea to meet PH’s energy needs.

On 16 December, Marcos said in an interview that tensions in the sea have increased rather than diminished in the latest months. He called China more ‘assertive’ and expressed how that poses a challenge to its Asian neighbors.

PH and China have continued discussions about jointly exploring oil and gas resources in the sea – but ‘very little progress’ has been made, Marcos said.

“We’re still at a deadlock right now,” he explained, and then continues to stress his country’s right to exploit energy reserves in the West Philippines Sea. Especially now, where PH wants to reduce use of fossil fuels.

Source: Bangkok Post