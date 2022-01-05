Denmark, Norway, and Finland amongst countries added under Laos Green Zone entry plan

Following Laos’ announcement of their plans to re-open for fully vaccinated travelers starting 1 January 2022, 14 more countries including Denmark, Norway, and Finland were recently added to the list of nationalities allowed to enter Laos under the Travel Green Zone Plan.

Citing Diethelm Travel, travelers will under Phase 1, which runs from 1 January to 30 March 2022, be allowed to enter the so-called Green Travel Zones of Vientiane Capital, Luang Prabang Province, and Vang Vieng District in Vientiane Province. From 1 April to 30 June 2022, Phrase 2 will be implemented and will include Vientiane Capital, Vientiane Province, Luang Prabang, Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khouang, Khammouane, Savannakhet, and Champasack.

The initial list of countries allowed to travel to Laos during the first phase includes China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, France, United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, United States, Canada, and Australia.

The additional countries recently added include Denmark, Norway, and Finland together with Brunei, Indonesia, Philippines, Switzerland, Israel, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, New Zealand, Poland, and Belgium.

For travel under the “Green Zone Travel Plan’ travelers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no less than 14 days before arrival. Present a negative RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours and obtain a Health insurance policy with coverage no less than USD 50,000.

Travelers are also required to download and register via the LaoKYCand the LaoStaySafe mobile applications before arriving in the country, as well as upload their relevant vaccination certification and Covid-19 test results.

Upon arrival, travelers are required to be tested for Covid-19 and placed in a 24-hour quarantine in their hotel while waiting for the results.

During the initial phase (Phrase 1), travelers may enter Laos by air via Wattay International Airport and by land across the First Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge in Vientiane Capital.

Phase 2 will include Luang Prabang International Airport, Boten-Bohan border with China in Luang Namtha Province, the Third Friendship Bridge in Thakhek, the Second Friendship Bridge in Savannakhet, the Chongmek border in Pakse, the Lao Bao border with Vietnam in Savannakhet Province, and Nam Phao border (Luk Xao) with Vietnam in Bolikhamxay Province.

