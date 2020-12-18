Denmark promotes girls’ access to education in Myanmar

On 10 December 2020 the Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar released a statement on their latest work regarding gender balance.

The statement said:

The attitude and behavior towards the opposite gender is instilled early in the childhood. Schools are therefore important places to teach children how to socialize in a positive way and how to respect the opposite gender. Also, education provides girls – and boys – with skills that enable them to avoid physical conflict and violence. It is well documented that girls’ school attendance is closely linked with their ability to withstand gender based violence.

Denmark is therefore proud to support basic education in Myanmar and thereby contribute to strengthening girls’ ability to withstand gender based violence.