Right partners will grant Philippines success in renewable energy

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The Philippines has abundant natural resource options to progress in the development of renewable energy, such as geothermal, hydro, biomass, solar power, onshore and offshore wind farms, etc.

In order to succeed in the field, the Danish Ambassador designated to the Philippines, Mr. Franz-Michael Mellbin shared his viewpoint that the country must collaborate with the right partners.

“Effective public-private partnerships can help the government enact business-friendly regulation and programs. This needs openness, transparency, and a high level of trust,” he said.

Plus, there must be “active coordination among power stakeholders in the Philippines, including the government, state-owned enterprises and the private sector.”

Transitioning to renewable energy has a lot of potential as well as is challenging. Though, with long-term planning, the Philippines could solve the energy crisis and adopt a more sustainable approach to the issues.

