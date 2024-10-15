Denmark tops global energy ranking

Denmark tops the 2024 World Energy Trilemma Index, ranking first in energy security, equity, and sustainability. Compiled by the World Energy Council, the index evaluates how well countries balance these three critical dimensions in their energy systems.

Denmark’s rise from third to first place exemplifies its ability to integrate secure, affordable, and environmentally sustainable energy. This achievement underscores the nation’s commitment to a sustainable energy future, boosting its global competitiveness and prosperity.

The Danish Embassy in Manila celebrated the ranking on Facebook, writing: “We are excited to continue sharing knowledge and collaborating with international partners to create a sustainable future for everyone.”

Denmark is followed by Sweden in second place and Finland in third. The index also highlights significant progress in Southeast Asian nations like Cambodia and Myanmar since 2020.

Published annually since 2010, the index compares the energy performance of 126 countries.