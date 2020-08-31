Denmark Veterinary and Food Administration held a virtual conference with Vietnam’s livestock department

Danish Embassy hosted a technical meeting between officials from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (DVFA) and Vietnam’s Department of Livestock Production (DLP) on feed management and control – all online.

The meeting was part of the Strategic Sector Cooperation on food safety between Vietnam and Denmark, which among other things aims at enhancing the capacity of government officials in the area of risk-based feed management and control.

The meeting focused on HACCP, quality control and unwanted substances, subjects in which Danish experts have extensive knowledge and experience and Vietnamese counterparts show high interest in learning. The meeting was a great success and showed that despite the current situation, where the two counterparts cannot meet physically, it is still possible to provide technical assistance and sustain the cooperation.

The meeting was the first in a series of technical meetings. The themes for the next meetings are traceability, cross-contamination and salmonella control.