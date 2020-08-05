Thai Airways operate repartriation flights to Taipei and Copenhagen

2 August 2020 – Thai Airways starts special flights to Taipei and Copenhagen this month. Thus flights are only for home coming passengers and requires all to incorporate with destinations’ travel restrictions.

On addition note, These routes are not for commercial / tourism propose but more for passengers desire to return home or continue to other destinations in the regions.Also opens to passengers in Copenhagen-Taipei to hop onward returning to Thailand.

Mr. Chansilp Trinuchkorn,Acting President of Thai Airways International Public Company Ltd. said:

“These special 2 flights of Bangkok-Taipei and Bangkok-Copenhagen are designate to passengers who live in Taiwan and Denmark or wish to continue traveling to nearby destinations, and have been stranded during air border closure due to Covid-19 emergency.”

Flights detail:

TG 632 – Bangkok-Taipei operate on 5 and 14 August 2020. Flying from Bangkok at 08.25am arriving Taiwan at 01.05pm(local time)

TG 950 – Bangkok-Copenhagen operate on 16 and 30 August 2020. Flying from Bangkok at 06.50am arriving Copenhagen at 01.05pm(local time)

For return trips from Taiwan and Copenhagen, Thai Airways are strictly following each countries’ safety protocols. Thai Airways asks all passengers to incorporate with Social Distancing practice through out the journey. Cargo shipments to and from Taiwan and Denmark will also be part of the trips.

To reserve your space please contact the Thai Trade and Economy Office Taipei

and the Royal Thai Embassy in Copenhagen

Please note that tickets to Bangkok-Taipei and Bangkok-Copenhagen are one way ticket with limited seats available. For reservation please provide travel documents according to Taiwan’s travel restriction.

To reserve your seat to Taiwan online, please click here

For Denmark please read here

Tickets are also available at Thai Airways Ticket offices. For more information please contact Thai Contact Center: +66 2 356 1111 from 08.00am-08.00pm.