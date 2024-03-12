Discount on red-eye flights during Songkran

During the Songkran holidays airlines have decided to give an 20% discount on the early morning and late night domestic flights.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand this is to be seen as an economical option for travelers.

Sarun Benjanirat, CAAT deputy director-general, said on Monday, 11. March 2024, that 104 extra flights, providing 17,874 additional seats, will be operating during the Songkran holiday. This action is a response to Transport Minister Suriya Juangruangreangkit’s call for cheaper air fares during the festival.

Source: Bangkok Post