Pattaya is ready for Songkran Festival in coming April

The official Facebook account of the Pattaya Mayor announced the comeback of the “Wan Lai Mueang Pattaya,” which would be organized on 18-19 April 2023 during Thailand’s Songkran Festival.

After three years of Covid restrictions, and four years in total since the last non traditional only Songkran in 2019, traditional Songkran act (water fight) will be allowed this year, reported the Pattaya News.

In addition, there will be another event “Rolling Loud at Legend Siam” featuring hip-hop artists like Cardi B, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Lil Pump, Chris Brown, and dozens of others at the same time.

Nordic people who would like to experience the water fights will have something to look forward to, but if wanted to avoid the crowd, advanced planning of the trips in the area is recommended.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/03/16/pattaya-mayor-says-songkran-is-fully-on-in-pattaya-this-year-april-19th-expected-bigger-than-ever/