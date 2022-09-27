Up & Above Restaurant and Bar welcomes Autumn with “Koyo Afternoon Tea”

The Okura Prestige Bangkok is delighted to present “Koyo Afternoon Tea” for two at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar as the crisp and cozy season, Autumn, is approaching.

The restaurant’s pastry team has delicately selected each ingredient for their afternoon tea blend as it is inspired by the “koyo” time when leaves begin to change their colors in Japan.

“Koyo Afternoon Tea” is the combination of the autumnal flavors, textures and shades of the magical season.

Moreover, the tea-for-two features appetizers such as Norwegian salmon, wasabi, sando; ebi

togharashi brioche; and inari ajitsuke with ponzu, and the special homemade scone.

This is the yuzu scone infused with yuzu citrus notes, served with freshly-made rich clotted

cream, tangy marmalade and fruity preserves. Or one can choose to go with sudachi meringue tarte; chocolate orange cake; Mont Blanc cake; Hokkaido milk and kinkan; yanashi pear gateaux cake; and the autumn macarons.

“Koyo Afternoon Tea” set will be available from 1 October 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, while premium coffees and chilled Perrier-Jouët champagne are also available if preferred.

The tea set for two persons is 1,750++ baht and the set for two persons including two glasses of Perrier-Jouët champagne is 3,500 ++ baht.

For reservations and more information, please call 02-687-9000 or email:

fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com