4. Advent: Spending Christmas in the Norwegian Church in Pattaya

Live Maria Hafredal Lilienberg from Norway went on her second trip with Tour de Gulf of Thailand this year – and she has a special Christmas Eve incoming.

In Norway she used to work as an occupational therapist. But she and her husband came to Pattaya in November 2021, after deciding to try something new. They applied for jobs at the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya and got it. She now works as a diaconal worker, meaning she’s doing a broad range of social work in the name of the church.

That is also how they got to know about the biking trip.

First impressions

Before going on her first Tour de Gulf, Live had no practice. A scary commitment perhaps, but Live made it.

“Before going I was worried if I could really do it. But I told myself that I could always just jump in the support cars if it was too much. But I managed the whole trip, and I felt so proud,” she said.

This year she decided to go again. Live thinks highly of the project, stressing how it’s nice to do something different.

“I think it’s a good thing for the church to do. To bring people together to do something practical. People are very open and happy. We take care of each other here. It’s nice to do something else but being in the church.”

However, Live is not sure if she will go again next year. Not because she doesn’t want to. But because she thinks other people should have the opportunity to go instead. Perhaps people who haven’t gone yet.

Norwegian roots and Christmas in Thailand

A lot of people who come to Thailand for work tend to extend their contracts. But Live and her husband have planned to retire, when their contracts end. They have two young grandchildren at home who are growing up very fast, so they look forward to spending more time with them back in Norway.

But Thailand will always have a special place in Live’s heart. She loves the people here, the food and the weather. However, her Norwegian roots are pulling her towards the Scandinavian cold.

“I like the winter too, you know! But living here is easy, so I am grateful,” Live says, stressing how much she enjoys her job. Right now, it’s mostly men coming in the church, she says – but they are trying to reach more women by starting choirs and a knitting club. Bringing people together is always worth it – but definitely takes effort. For Christmas, Live is gonna spend a lot of effort doing just that…

What are your plans for Christmas?

“Working, working, working! We are hosting Christmas Eve at the church and expect 180 guests. So there’s a ton of things to do and take care of. We dance around the tree, eat food and have presents for the kids too, keeping all the traditions. So I am going to be busy!” she said, sealing the interview.