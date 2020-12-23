Embassy of Denmark in China announce holiday closure dates

Denmark’s embassy in Beijing, consulate general in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing, the Taipei Trade Council and the 12 Visa Application Centres (VACs) are closed over Christmas and New Year’s from 24. December 2020 until 1. January 2021, both days included.

Normal opening hours will be resumed on Monday 4. January 2021.

In case of a consular emergency, you will be redirected to the 24/7 call center at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs below:

Embassy of Denmark: + 86 (10) 8532 9900

Consulate General in Shanghai: + 86 (21) 8025 0600

Consulate General in Guangzhou: + 86 (20) 2829 7300

Consulate General in Chongqing: + 86 (23) 6372 6600

Taipei Trade Council: + 886 2718 2 2101ใ

Greetings from the embassy is followed: “We wish you all a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”