Celebrate that time of year at Norwegian Christmas Dinner

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC) is to organize “Norwegian Christmas Dinner” on 15 December 2022 from 6 PM to 9 PM at Admiral’s @ 24 – Pub & Restaurant, B1 floor, Oakwood Residence 15 in Bangkok.

As the merriest time of year is approaching, Norwegians and their friends in Thailand will get to enjoy Norwegian Christmas dishes, especially Pinnekjøtt and more on this special occasion.

The ticket fee for NorCham members is 2,200 baht and 2,700 baht for non-members.

For attending, please register here.