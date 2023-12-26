Swedes in Thailand: Holiday Nightmare

20-year-old Linnea Pakermo has been traveling around Thailand for two months with her friend. For Christmas, they would spent the holiday with her friend’s family, who came to Thailand to visit.

But on 24 December, water started taking over the boat that was supposed to transport them to the island Koh Lanta.

The boat looked brand new and felt safe, Linnea told Dagbladet Express. There were big waves which hit the boat, and an hour later, passengers heard a strong sound. Water was entering the boat, causing panic on board.

A nightmare coming to life

Passengers were asked to wear life jackets as the boat was declared broken. Captain of the ship tried to return the boat to Koh Lipe, but the engine ended up underwater too.

The captain didn’t speak English too well, leaving passengers in uncertainty while they were covered in water to their hips. Even while standing on chairs. Eventually, the captain called for help, and the roof of the boat was cut open with a knife for passengers to jump out.

“This is the worst thing I have ever been involved in,” Linnea told Dagsbladet.

Rescue came, and all 70 passengers, including two children, and crew survived. However, all luggage was left in the sinking boat. But Linnea kept her phone, swimming with her one arm in the air to save the mobile phone, she said, laughing.

All safe, but affected

As they got to the shore, they were all met by a hotel who gave them food, drinks and dry clothes. There, the passengers sat and tried to process what had just happened in the last 6 hours. Many still crying out of fear and frustration.

In the middle of the drama, the Swedes wrapped their passports in plastic bags, meaning they still had their passports as they got to the shore.

“We are now hoping to get a refund on our travel insurance so we can buy new clothes,” Linnea said.

Source: Brytfmonline