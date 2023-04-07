Save your space for European Languages Cafe 2023

The Embassy of Sweden and the other thirteen EU member states embassies and cultural institutions in Thailand will organize the first edition of “European Languages Cafe 2023” on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

The event will take place at the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok on 8th Floor of One Pacific Place on Sukhumvit Road, between soi 4 and soi 6. The embassy is close to BTS Nana station exit 2.

The cafe will be conducted in two rounds which are 4 PM to 5 PM and 5 PM to 6 PM (Bangkok Time).

As the available spaces are for only 120 participants per round, one is advised to register now if interested in joining the event to practice their European languages skills as well as immersing themselves with diverse cultures.

There is no additional fee for admission. For registration, please click here.