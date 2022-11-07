Save the dates for OCSC Education Expo 2022

The biggest international education event in Thailand, “OCSC Education Expo 2022” is to be held from 12-13 November 2022 at Royal Paragon Hall, Floor 5, Siam Paragon, Bangkok.

Over 250 leading institutions from over 24 countries including the Nordic countries will be there to provide students with all the necessary information like flights, visas, language courses, internship, and more in shaping their international educational experience.

For instance, the Swedish Education and Career Days organized in the collaboration of Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (TSCC) and the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok, and Study in Sweden is eager to introduce Swedish universities and companies to Thai students, graduates, alumni and other young professionals looking to accelerate their careers.

Please click to preregister here for attending.