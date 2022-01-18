Embassy of Sweden in Manila kicks off 75th-anniversary campaign 

The year 2022 marks 75 years of Sweden’s diplomatic relations with the Philippines and in commemoration of this milestone, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila has prepared a year-long digital campaign.

The campaign is entitled ‘Moving forward together’ and starts with a message from Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde.

In her message, Ann Linde says Sweden and the Philippines have a lot in common.

“Both our nations have historically been strong supporters of the United Nations and multinational and regional corporations based on democratic views, human rights and rule-based international law,” she says.

While talking about the challenges of the pandemic and Sweden’s donation of covid-19 vaccines to the Philippines through COVAX, the Minister also notes that combat in climate change is a priority for both nations.

Watch the full video here