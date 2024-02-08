Energy delegation from Philippines visits Norway

A renewable energy delegation made the long trip from the Philippines to Norway last week. They arrived during a winter storm, but were, according to the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila, still very excited about visiting Norway.

The members of the delegation came from the Department of Energy Philippines, the Department of Transportation – Philippines, Philippine National Oil Company and private sector companies.

The visit primarily focused on expanding and exploring future corporations in the renewable Energy Sector. A big part of the interest fell on the offshore wind technology and other renewable energy technologies.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila sees this bilateral delegation as a contribution to the already vibrant cooperation between Norway and the Philippines.

