EU High Representative spoke to Cambodia Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister 

On 20 January, High Representative Josep Borrell spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informs.

According to this press release, during the talk, the High Representative congratulated Cambodia on assuming the ASEAN Chairmanship for 2022. He looked forward to working with Cambodia in advancing the EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership.

On Myanmar, the High Representative stressed the EU’s continuing commitment to work with ASEAN in implementing its Five-Point Consensus, agreed by ASEAN leaders in April 2021.

He recalled the EU’s condemnation of the continuing grave human rights violations by the Myanmar armed forces. The EU calls for the unconditional release of all prisoners and the return to power of democratically elected leaders.

High Representative Borrell reiterated the importance of an immediate cessation of all hostilities and unhindered humanitarian access to all those in need, in line with the ASEAN position. He referred to the EU’s ongoing commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to address the deepening crisis in Myanmar and neighboring countries.

The High Representative stressed the urgency of finding a peaceful solution to the crisis, building on the resolve of the previous ASEAN Chair. For the European Union, this could only come about through an inclusive political dialogue involving all stakeholders. The High Representative pledged to support faithful efforts towards such a process.

The High Representative looked forward to visiting Cambodia during its ASEAN Chairmanship.