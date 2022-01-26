SKIOLD and Tan Long Group launched paddy rice handling and storage facility in Vietnam

Denmark-based SKIOLD has, in cooperation with Tan Long Group, launched Hanh Phuc Rice Mill which is the largest paddy rice handling and storage facility in Southeast Asia.

In a press release, SKIOLD says that Hanh Phuc Rice Mill has a total storage capacity of 240,000 tons and is located in the area of 16 hectares in An Giang Province, the Mekong Delta of Vietnam.

The Grand Opening event was attended by the President of Vietnam Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc and he participated in the ribbon-cutting together with the Chairman of Tan Long Group Mr. Truong Sy Ba.

For this project, SKIOLD has been working with Tan Long in consulting, designing, and supplying the most modern post-harvest handling and storage solutions for Hanh Phuc Rice Plant including systems for unloading, cleaning, drying, storing, conveying, monitoring, and control system.

SKIOLD is the proud supplier of this new high-end paddy rice handling facility, which will become the most modern cleaning, drying, and storage solution fully focused on preserving the quality of the rice under tropical climate conditions. Annually, the factory will process up to several hundred thousand tons of rice, with a total silo storage capacity of 240,000 tons, making it the largest project for SKIOLD in Vietnam and also the largest rice plant ever constructed in Vietnam.

The silos standing against the sky preserve the rice under tropical climate conditions are equipped with an intelligent control system to control the heat, humidity, level of C02 as well as to ensure a high level of traceability for the stored paddy rice.

SKIOLD has also provided sophisticated and highly efficient unloading and cleaning system, including the world’s first-of-its-kind continuous mixed flow dryer that will ensure that the rice quality is as high as can be.

Accordingly, SKIOLD Group’s CEO Soren Overgaard states: “The hi-tech solutions for this project have been developed from our decades of know-how in grain handling in Denmark and throughout Europe, adapted to the environment and operations in Vietnam. Reaching its 144th anniversary this year, SKIOLD Group has been part of many large projects, but this one, in particular, stands out due to the size and the technology level. This is not only a “lighthouse” project for Vietnam – but it has also brought attention across Asia and across the global food chain.”