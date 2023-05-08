EU proposes sanctions against Chinese companies

The EU proposes to introduce sanctions against Chinese companies that support Russia.

This is according to documents about a new sanctions package that the Financial Times has come in possession of. According to the newspaper, the sanctions package must be discussed among the member states in the coming week.

Seven Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that can be used in weapons are listed in the new sanctions package. Some of the companies are already subject to US sanctions.

If the EU chooses to impose sanctions on Chinese companies, it will be the first time that this has happened. The EU has so far avoided sanctioning China on the grounds that there is no evidence that the country is directly supplying Russia with weapons.

There must be unanimity among the 27 EU countries for the sanctions package to be adopted.

The EU has introduced a number of sanctions against Russian companies and individuals since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

The European Commission has declined to comment on the story to the Financial Times.

Source: bt.dk