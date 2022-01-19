EuroCham Myanmar provides support to European Businesses in the country 

The European Chamber of Commerce Myanmar invites you to their upcoming webinar titled ‘European Businesses in Myanmar: Update during a challenging period’ on 26 January.

More about the webinar, EuroCham Myanmar writes:

Since the 1st February situational unfolding in Myanmar, both local and foreign businesses are facing many unprecedented challenges. The European Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (EuroCham Myanmar) is providing support for European businesses in Myanmar to navigate through this uncertain period.

During this webinar, two speakers from EuroCham Myanmar will provide insights on what are the main challenges and how European businesses are coping in this politically sensitive and economically challenging period in Myanmar.

Find more information and sign up here