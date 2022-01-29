Sign up for EuroCham’s briefing on the latest developments in the Myanmar economy

The European Chamber of Commerce Myanmar invites you to join them for a special briefing on the latest developments in the Myanmar economy on 3 February. The event is a joint event of Foreign Chambers in Myanmar and World Bank Myanmar.

More about the event, EuroCham writes:

Central to this briefing will be the World Bank’s latest report: the Myanmar Economic Monitor for January 2022. Expert speakers will lead a presentation on the Monitor’s survey data findings and share insights on the broader economic perspective.

This session is open to members of the participating Foreign Chambers only; AMCHAM Myanmar, AustCham Myanmar, British Chamber Myanmar, CCI France Myanmar, EuroCham Myanmar, German Myanmar Business Chamber and Myanmar-Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce and Industry and New Zealand Myanmar Chamber of Commerce, and will be conducted under Chatham House Rule.

Find more information and sign up here