EuroCham Myanmar concluded MoU with other BeLux & EuroCham Chambers in Asia

Earlier this month on 16 December, EuroCham Myanmar concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with more than 10 other BeLux & EuroCham Chambers in Asia, the Chamber writes.

“This MoU is the next step in our ever-increasing pan-Asian collaboration and serves to provide more benefits to our members,” EuroCham Myanmar says.

The MoU means that Chamber members are now invited to review the event calendars of the participating Chambers and when interested, participate on the same conditions as members from the organizing Chamber. This applies to webinars but also to in-person events, which is especially attractive once business travel fully resumes.

The participating Chambers in this MoU includes the Belgium-Luxembourg Chambers of Commerce in Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore & Vietnam. The Belgian-Filipino Business Club, The Belgian Korean Business Forum, The Belgo-Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Belgian Vietnamese Alliance and The European Chambers of Commerce of Myanmar & Cambodia (Benelux Chapter).