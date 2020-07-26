Bangkok VFS Global Visa Application Centre relocated

The VFS Global Visa Application Centres in Bangkok for visa to Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have relocated to ChamChuri square building from 20 July 2020.

Unit 404 – 405, The Plaza 4th Floor,

Chamchuri Square Building,

Phayathai Road, Wang Mai,

Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330.

You can make your selection of destination here and see the details regarding travel restriction and what to prepare and pay to apply for a visa to any of the Nordic countries.

https://www.vfsglobal.com/en/individuals/index.html

According to Visafinland.Eu announcement on 10 July 2020 said: “Due to the Corona virus / COVID-19 situation, Finland has temporarily suspended accepting visa and residence permit applications at the VFS application centres globally.