UNICEF Cambodia encourage online study during school closure

Unicef Cambodia encourages online study during pandemic state of Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Cambodia Ministry of education, youth and Sports, has processed a lesson on electronic system for students of grade 9 and 12 on six subjects after the nation announced temperary school closure.

For more information, please follow the official website of MoEYS Cambodia

For All Electronics lessons, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/moeys.gov.kh

https://www.youtube.com/moeys

https://elearning.moeys.gov.kh/

Education does not stop, so let’s keep learning!

Source: UNICEF Cambodia/2020/Channra Chum