UNICEF Cambodia encourage online study during school closure

Unicef Cambodia encourages online study during pandemic state of Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Cambodia Ministry of education, youth and Sports, has processed a lesson on electronic system for students of grade 9 and 12 on six subjects after the nation announced temperary school closure.
For more information, please follow the official website of MoEYS Cambodia
For All Electronics lessons, please visit:
https://www.facebook.com/moeys.gov.kh
https://www.youtube.com/moeys
https://elearning.moeys.gov.kh/
Education does not stop, so let’s keep learning!
Source: UNICEF Cambodia/2020/Channra Chum