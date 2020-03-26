Cambodia, Education

UNICEF Cambodia encourage online study during school closure

by  •  • 0 Comments

https://elearning.moeys.gov.kh/

Unicef Cambodia encourages online study during pandemic state of Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Cambodia Ministry of education, youth and Sports, has processed a lesson on electronic system for students of grade 9 and 12 on six subjects after the nation announced temperary school closure.

https://elearning.moeys.gov.kh/

For more information, please follow the official website of MoEYS Cambodia
For All Electronics lessons, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/moeys.gov.kh
https://www.youtube.com/moeys
https://elearning.moeys.gov.kh/

Education does not stop, so let’s keep learning!

Source: UNICEF Cambodia/2020/Channra Chum

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *