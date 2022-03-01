European Ambassadors in Singapore, Shanghai, and Jakarta stand with Ukraine

Following Russia’s launch of a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Nordic envoys and Ambassadors of EU member states in Asia have, together with most of the world, affirmed their support to Ukraine under the #standwithukraine.

To name a few, European Union Ambassador to Singapore Iwona Piórko stood on 25 February, together with Ambassadors of EU Member States with Kateryna Zelenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Singapore, and Brunei Darussalam in solidarity with Ukraine.

In Shanghai, the European Union Consuls General met with the Consul General of Ukraine to show solidarity and hear the latest updates from Ukraine. “You can help and support here by sharing the truth about the situation in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian colleague stated.

And in Jakarta, EU Member States Ambassadors met with the Ukraine Ambassador Vasyl Hamianin to reaffirm that the EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people. “The EU will provide further political, financial, and humanitarian support. Ukraine will prevail,” the Embassy of Sweden in Jakarta said in a statement.

Early reports have declared Russia’s war against Ukraine the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II.